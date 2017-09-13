ENTERTAINMENT
Reddit Can't Get Enough Of A Fan Caressing George Clooney's Face

The amusing snap sparked a fierce photo-editing battle.

Redditors are amusingly reimagining the touching moment an adoring fan caressed George Clooney’s face at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The unidentified woman pulled off the daring move before the premier of Clooney’s new movie, “Suburbicon,” over the weekend. And the Hollywood star took it in his stride.

Festival organizers captured the encounter on camera and shared a snap to Facebook:

It soon found its way onto Reddit’s “PhotoshopBattles” page, where users began manipulating the picture in all kinds of hilarious ways. 

Here are some of the best reactions so far:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
George and Witch
Close look
Ocean's Alien
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

CONVERSATIONS