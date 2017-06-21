The new dad, along with friends and co-founders Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, just sold his tequila company Casamigos to alcohol beverage giant Diageo for ― you guessed it ― a whopping $1 billion, CNBC reports.

Just drink that in like a shot of smooth, no-burn tequila.

Casamigos, which the trio started in 2013, was born “by accident,” and has been a huge success, as far as liquor brands go. While they wouldn’t share sales information, Gerber told CNBC in November 2016 that it was “the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the country.”

That’s probably why Diageo was willing to shell out $700 million dollars, with the potential to pay out another $300 million pending sales.

For his part, Clooney assured customers in an e-mail to CNBC that the trio would not be leaving the company.

“If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” he said. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

Yeah, sounds about right. Of course, it’s impossible not to feel just a pang of “rich just keep getting richer” jealousy, put best by way of Twitter sarcasm:

finally something goes right for george clooney https://t.co/vIKr3AccwY — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) June 21, 2017