Happy anniversary to George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush!
The former president, 92, and former first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday. They are the longest-married couple in presidential history, followed by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, who married in 1946.
The couple tied the knot on Jan. 6, 1945 in Rye, New York while George was home on leave from the Navy during World War II. They went on to have six children ― four sons including George, Jeb, Neil and Marvin and two daughters Dorothy and Robin, who died at age three of leukemia.
The couple’s story first began in 1941 when they met at a Christmas dance in Greenwich, Connecticut.
In a 1994 love letter, George wrote to his beloved wife, “I was very happy on that day in 1945, but I’m even happier today. You give me joy that few men know. I’ve climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband.”
May this year be the couple’s happiest one yet!
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that John and Abigail Adams had the second longest marriage in presidential history; that distinction goes to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
