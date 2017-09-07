Listen To A Never-Released, Newly-Revamped George Michael Single

Just over eight months since George Michael died due to heart disease and a damaged liver, the iconic singer is back on the airwaves.

″‘Fantasy’ was originally meant to be on ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ and was intended to be one of the singles from the album, but somehow it got lost in the ether,” Michael’s manager David Austin told Radio 2′s Chris Evans, who premiered the single on Thursday.

According to Austin, Michael happened upon “Fantasy” while working on a re-issue of “Listen Without Prejudice” and found it single-worthy, so he discussed the track with legendary producer Nile Rodgers, who overhauled the song.

“George phoned up Nile Rodgers, his good pal, in early 2016 because the two of them have always spoken the same musical language, and Nile has reworked the record.”

Rodgers addressed the single’s release ― and the anxiety that some fans have about it ― on Twitter.

This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other's work. #Christmas2016 was very sad. https://t.co/u2pNW7tEzM — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 6, 2017

You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine.Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE https://t.co/8cX4efAX1o — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 7, 2017