This Moment Perfectly Sums Up George Michael's Legacy

Pop superstar George Michael revealed his sexual orientation in 1998 shortly after he was caught engaging in a sexual act by an undercover police officer in a Beverly Hills restroom. Some may have shrunk away from the limelight after such a discovery. George, on the other hand, used it as an opportunity to come out to the world. Later, in a 2004 interview with Oprah, George made it clear he wasn’t concerned about losing fans over the announcement.

“Are you worried about American fans ― now even ― with this new album accepting you as a gay artist?” Oprah asked.

George took a moment to think about it.

“I’m not interested in selling records to people who are homophobic, really,” he said, to enthusiastic applause from the audience.

“I’ve very lucky,” the singer continued. “I’m 40 years old, I live with a man that I love dearly, I have more love and success and security in my life than I could ever have dreamed of. So, really, I don’t need the approval of people who don’t approve of me.”



Original airdate: May 26, 2004