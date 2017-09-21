George R.R. Martin just gave us the new show that was promised.

Recently, news broke that “Game of Thrones” producer Bryan Cogman would be developing one of the five possible “GoT” prequel series. Now Martin, who is co-creating the potential new show with Cogman, has revealed details that will make “Game of Thrones” fans praise R’hllor.

Through his Not A Blog on Wednesday, Martin dropped a major clue about Cogman’s show, saying it would be an adaptation.

I can say that, like the other pilots, it will be a prequel rather than sequel, a successor rather than a spinoff. Bryan’s series will be an adaptation, and one that will thrill most fans of the books, I think, set during a very exciting period of Westerosi history. And I’ll be working with him every step of the way; we’re going to be co-creating the show.

Speculation is coming ...

When Martin previously wrote about the prequels, he said his Dunk and Egg novellas, which are also set in the world of Westeros, and the story of Robert’s Rebellion, which we learn a lot about in “Game of Thrones,” were off the table.

Perhaps that’s not truly the case if Cogman is making an adaptation. Martin already has material written on both of those stories. However, our guess is that Cogman pulls something from Martin’s Westeros history book, The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros.

In fact, we’re thinking Martin could’ve slipped in another clue about Cogman’s show in his announcement, as well.

In the post, the author calls Cogman the “Keeper of Lore” and the “Prince of Dragonstone.”

If [David Benioff and Dan Weiss] have been the kings of Westeros for these past seven seasons, Bryan Cogman has surely been the Prince of Dragonstone.

Yep, that Dragonstone ...

Dragonstone is the ancestral seat of House Targaryen. Since Martin calls Cogman the prince of it, perhaps we’ll see a Targaryen storyline come to life.

If so, we’re thinking we could see when the Targaryens originally left Valyria, just years before The Doom destroyed the entire city (which is still largely a mystery), or, even more likely, fans might finally get to witness Aegon’s Conquest, when Aegon Targaryen conquered Westeros with his dragons.

Coincidentally, HBO just released a video from the Season 7 DVDs that tells the “History & Lore” of the Targaryens and Aegon:

In any case, Martin offered one other teaser: that we could see one of the prequel shows on air as soon as 2019 or 2020.

There’s no official word from HBO on what series, if any, would actually make it to air and when. However, we’ve previously heard that a new “Game of Thrones” series wouldn’t start until after Season 8 finishes.