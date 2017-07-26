George Takei Offers Blistering Takedown Of Trump's Trans Military Ban

George Takei did not mince words in his scathing criticism of President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military members.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military after “consultation with my generals and military experts,” citing “medical costs and disruption.” Thousands of transgender individuals are currently serving in the armed forces.

Takei tweeted a biting takedown of the president’s latest affront against the LGBT community.

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

The actor took a moment to call out those who mistakenly thought Trump would be a friend to the LGBT community once elected president.

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

And he also offered a warning to the POTUS.

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Takei has long been a critic of Trump and his administration.

“Well, I think every day of his tenure so far, and I think it’s going to be abbreviated, has been a disaster — one chaos after another disaster,” he told HuffPost Asian Voices back in April. “He twice tried to sign an executive order, and we Japanese-Americans know about those executive orders, where he tries to discriminate and characterize a whole group of people as being one thing.”