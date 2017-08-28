Georgetown University: Enlightened Ice Cream Edition

A few months ago, I blogged about my trying to get Georgetown University to sell healthy, low-calorie Halo Top ice cream pints. It’s in the making (for those who were intrigued), but while that was going on, another low-calorie ice-cream company known as Enlightened sent me some of their pints to sample and savor. I would say that Enlightened is a bit of a newer company with products beyond ice cream pints. They also have ice cream pops, protein nut packs, and I believe protein packed marshmallow and popped rice snacks (but please don’t quote me). All in all, they are a much different company from Halo Top I’d say which is why their ice cream is also a bit different. The calories are about the same, but Enlightened has countless flavors compared to Halo Top. They sent me the following and I rated them below. But...overall...the main differences were: Enlightened pints were much creamier with sort of a frozen heavy whipping cream aftertaste and were definitely better after being thawed. Anyway, here were my mom’s and my ratings of the ice cream:

Birthday Cake (280 calories): 5/10 because an extremely heavy aftertaste of heavy whipping cream but the flavor was spot on

Black Cherry Chocolate Chip (360 calories): 2/10 because it reminded me of cherry cough medicine...

Caramel Oatmeal Cookie Crunch (400 calories): 4/10 because the oatmeal cookie bits were okay but the overall flavor did not blend well

chocolate chip cookie dough (400 calories): 7/10 because it was one of the better ones and because the cookie dough bits were decent but definitely takes time to thaw and then it’s more worth it

chocolate peanut butter (360 calories): 6/10 because i like chocolate and peanut butter together, but still...the heavy cream aftertaste was strong

frozen hot cocoa (360 calories): 4/10 because the flavor was there but did not need the overflowing amount of fake marshmallow liquid in globs

mint chocolate chip (320 calories): 3/10 because there were barely any chips and overall...tasted very fake minty

peanut butter chocolate chip (400 calories): 5/10 because again, i like chocolate and peanut butter together, but this one barely had any chips, too

sea salt caramel (320 calories): 6/10 because the overall flavors were decent and because the caramel wasn’t completely overwhelming

snickerdoodle (240 calories): 5/10 because the flavor was there but barely and bits of anything