Georgetown University: Halo Top Edition

For those unfamiliar with the Georgetown University/Washington D.C. area, grocery store selections are limited. I’d say there’s a somewhat fairly priced store called Safeway about a mile north of campus, a more expensive Whole Foods Market about a half a mile beyond Safeway, and an extremely over-priced Dean and Deluca’s on the main street known as M St which does not even carry what this post is mainly about: the wonderful, unbelievably low calorie phenomenon called Halo Top Ice Cream. As a foodie and a workout-aholic, I became obsessed with the original, classic Vanilla pint when it was first introduced to markets in my hometown, GA a few years ago. I couldn’t believe that the entire pint was only 240 calories! Within months, I started noticing that more and more people were becoming addicted, thus Halo Top Creamery’s launch of 17 different flavors (all under 400 calories). Easily accessible back at home, but not at school, I was becoming more and more impatient. I had to do something about the lack of Halo Top pints in a prominent city like D.C., so I wrote them a letter with subject line: Please Help Students Deprived Of Halo Top At Georgetown. Not only did they say they understood the problem, but they sent me one of all 17 different flavors for me to try. I knew what I had to do next, I had to find a way to 1) get Halo Top easily accessible on campus and 2) ask my friends and family to help rank and devour all 17 pints. After gathering all of the hamster friends and family I needed, we sat around my dining room table, 17 cups in front, and started judging each type of ice cream in almost every possible category. An hour later, we came up with these results:
#1: birthday cake (10/10) — because the confetti sprinkles were on point! on top of a cake batter base which reminded me of Cold Stone’s cake batter ice cream a.k.a. probably my favorite ice cream flavor
#2: black cherry (9.5/10) — beat strawberry only because of its originality
#3: strawberry (9.5/10) — very fresh tasting
#4: chocolate chip cookie dough (8.5/10) — a classic sweet-tooth flavor
#5: sea salt caramel (8.5/10) — tie with the cccd but there was a glob of caramel randomly on the top which made me think of possible manufacturing malfunction?
#6: cookies & cream (8/10) — another classic sweet-tooth flavor
#7: peanut butter cup (8/10) — other than the peanut butter tasting a little artificial, would say as a PB fan, worth it for under 400 calories
#8: chocolate (7.5/10) — nothing special, just classic flavor but I did find that it was a good base for all the other types of ice cream!
#9: chocolate mocha chip (7.5/10) — was basically just the chocolate but with tasty mocha chip parcels!
#10: vanilla bean (7/10) — your classic vanilla bean
#11: mint chip (6.5/10) — tasted a bit too artificial if you get my drift
#12: oatmeal cookie (6.5/10) — we didn’t really how uncooked the oats seemed to be
#13: chocolate almond crunch (6/10) — the chocolate base was not very chocolate-y but a very light chocolate
#14: pistachio (5.5/10) — did not taste like pistachios at all, but was still flavorful
#15: red velvet (4.5/10) — did not remind me of red velvet and was not worth the higher than avg. calories
#16: lemon cake (4.5/10) — same problem with the pistachio and red velvet, did not taste lemon-y
#17: Smores (3.5/10) — I’m a huge fan of smores and this pint did not remind me of the campfire smores I’d make with my family
All in all, each pint was well worth opening and exploring! I find that Halo Top really did want to make great tasting ice cream which is typically extremely high in calories low for those of us who (although we may not like to always admit) count calories. As someone who works out to eat, I appreciate their efforts and would definitely recommend everyone to find their own Halo Top pint! After all, there are 17 flavors—one must be the perfect match for you, right??
