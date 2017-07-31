Georgetown University: Halo Top Edition

For those unfamiliar with the Georgetown University/Washington D.C. area, grocery store selections are limited. I’d say there’s a somewhat fairly priced store called Safeway about a mile north of campus, a more expensive Whole Foods Market about a half a mile beyond Safeway, and an extremely over-priced Dean and Deluca’s on the main street known as M St which does not even carry what this post is mainly about: the wonderful, unbelievably low calorie phenomenon called Halo Top Ice Cream. As a foodie and a workout-aholic, I became obsessed with the original, classic Vanilla pint when it was first introduced to markets in my hometown, GA a few years ago. I couldn’t believe that the entire pint was only 240 calories! Within months, I started noticing that more and more people were becoming addicted, thus Halo Top Creamery’s launch of 17 different flavors (all under 400 calories). Easily accessible back at home, but not at school, I was becoming more and more impatient. I had to do something about the lack of Halo Top pints in a prominent city like D.C., so I wrote them a letter with subject line: Please Help Students Deprived Of Halo Top At Georgetown. Not only did they say they understood the problem, but they sent me one of all 17 different flavors for me to try. I knew what I had to do next, I had to find a way to 1) get Halo Top easily accessible on campus and 2) ask my friends and family to help rank and devour all 17 pints. After gathering all of the hamster friends and family I needed, we sat around my dining room table, 17 cups in front, and started judging each type of ice cream in almost every possible category. An hour later, we came up with these results: