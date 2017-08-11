Georgia Official Calls For Criminal Investigation Of Alleged R. Kelly 'Cult'

No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free.

Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?