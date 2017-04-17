Teen Fakes Drug Bust Just So He Can Ask Girl To Prom

As “promposals” go, this one was a bust ― literally.

A police dash cam video posted on Facebook Friday shows a Georgia police officer stopping two teens in a white pickup truck in Peachtree City.

The video shows the officer explaining that he pulled the truck over because a decal was obstructing the tag. He also mentions the department has had “a little history on the truck” after a previous stop.

“Have you ever been stopped before in this truck,” the officer asks. “Do you have any siblings? Do you ever let friends drive the truck?”

The officer asks the people in the truck to get out. The driver is a teenage boy and his passenger is a girl around the same age.

The officer asks and is given permission to search the vehicle. He returns and seems very angry.

“If you lie to me, I run out of options, all right,” the officer says. “You work with me, I’ve done this a thousand times, I can normally work with folks but the thing I can’t work with is dishonesty.”

When the male driver refuses to provide any further information, the officer places him in handcuffs.

Facebook

At that point, the girl starts to look worried. Very worried.

Then the officer comes back with bags of what he claims appears to be marijuana.

Both teens deny the drugs are theirs so the officer then hands a bag containing a small slip of paper to the girl and asks, “Does that look like weed to you?”

After looking at the note, a large smile crosses her face.

“Oh my God, this is not funny,” she says laughing, the driver still in handcuffs.

The boy then brings out a sign that says, “Prom? Say yes or you’re under arrest!”

Facebook

Spoiler alert: She did say yes, though she still seemed freaked out by the elaborate charade.

Although this video seems to be a perfect example of how not to do a promposal, the Peachtree City Police Department said the parents of the teens gave the department permission to post it on its Facebook page.