A Blue Fuzzy Fighter Stole The Spotlight Before Mayweather-McGregor Fight

The megafight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor may have been the main event on Saturday night, but a furry blue friend briefly stole the show before those two made it into the ring.

Before the final undercard match of the night, 22-year-old fighter Gervonta Davis made his grand entrance to the ring looking a lot like the Cookie Monster, or Grover from Sesame Street, or a blue troll, or a Smurf ― essentially anything that is cartoonish and blue.

People across the internet could not take their eyes off of Davis’ furry hood.

Things got even more ridiculous after Davis entered the ring and people realized he was also wearing furry shorts. Yes, Davis fought against Francisco Fonseca wearing shaggy shorts for the entire match.

The shorts have fur too. Boxing fashion really is a sight to behold. #MayweathervMcgregor @WPTV pic.twitter.com/V5ldC1o9un — Ashleigh Walters (@AshleighWalters) August 27, 2017

All that fuzz aside, Davis put on a good show and won the match with a knockout punch. Let’s just hope his boxing career brings him as much fame as his pants did.

When Grover sees that his wife and children were used to make Gervonta Davis' shorts and hood. pic.twitter.com/m6CvFHV4Lv — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 27, 2017

WHAT KIND OF FIGHTER WEARS FUZZY SHORTS!? #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/MHfmOBcn9d — Hannah Wallsmith (@HWallsmithTV) August 27, 2017

Not sure how to feel about this custom smurf skin hoodie. What do you say @peta ?? #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/sEjDbzQZxK — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 27, 2017

Gervonta Davis made quite an impression when he arrived for his fight with Francisco Fonseca https://t.co/zZGggV8rD4 pic.twitter.com/KnskfFVEW5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 27, 2017

barber: "what you want?"



gervonta davis: "you know about cookie monster?"



barber: "say no more." pic.twitter.com/q0AIw5XxNZ — Brian Havrilla (@brianhavrilla) August 27, 2017