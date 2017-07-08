Roofing Companies Are Now Offering Free Guns With Your Purchase For Some Reason

Protect this house!

Roofing companies in at least two states have adopted a bizarre marketing campaign in which customers who buy a roof get a free semi-automatic weapon as a bonus.

Digital Roofing Innovations in Decatur, Alabama, is the latest to offer the special. The company released a campy, over-the-top ad on July 4 ― complete with short shorts, beers, and gunfire ― promising an AR-15 to anyone who orders a roofing job.

Co-owner Zach Blenkinsopp, the scantily-clad star of the ad, promises it’s not a gimmick.

“You’re gonna get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof. How’s that sound?” he says. “Donald Trump says, make America great again, I say, make America gun again.”

The company likely drew inspiration from a similar Denver-area campaign by Weatherproof Roofing & Exteriors in Colorado, which made headlines in May with its offer of an AR-15, a handgun, a “self-defense shotgun” or a $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s.

Both companies offer a voucher for a gun after the customer passes a background check. It’s all completely legal.

Blenkinsopp, a self-proclaimed Navy veteran, told local WHNT that he wasn’t trying to make social commentary about the gun violence problem in America. Weatherproof’s ad is a bit more political, however, stating on its website, “You’re a true patriot who believes that gun ownership isn’t just your right, it’s to protect citizens like you against the infringement on your God-given rights.”

Weatherproof Roofing

Still, the issue is polarizing. As we’ve reported, lawmakers are still split on whether a more weaponized populace is the answer to gun violence, even after a gunman shot a member of Congress and four other people at baseball practice in the northern Virginia in June. HuffPost’s Nick Wing argues that more guns are not the answer.