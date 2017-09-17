Just because it’s September and we’re slowly but surely approaching Fall doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy gorgeous, warm weather and amazing bands like The Head and The Heart! Hailing from Seattle, Washington - they’ll win you win over within a few songs; from heartfelt folk songs to upbeat, inspiring indie rock songs.

Thielen states, “This album isn’t about us now having achieved our dreams. The day we started being able to live off our art was the day we achieved our dreams, in my mind. This is the album where we really fell into our true voices as those artists.” Signs of Light is unbelievably a crowd pleaser and a mood lifter - that’s uniquely made up of multilayered songs that create a vast range of emotions within the listener.

Recently releasing their critically acclaimed album,Signs of Light, the past Fall - The Head and The Heart have been making their mark all across the US which is no surprise. Their single “All We Ever Knew” is a beautiful up beat song with catchy lyrics and a chorus that will instantaneously make you smile. Just like this single, they’ve been hitting the charts with their songs, “City of Angels” and “Rhythm & Blues”. The Head and The Heart have also been making guest appearances on Ellen, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Head and The Heart James Minchin

It’s amazing seeing a band grow into something wonderful and have their music appreciated by many alike. The Head And The Heart have been making their rounds at all of the biggest festivals including Coachella, Hangout Festival, Sasquatch!, Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, Monterey International Pop Festival, Mountain Jam, Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza. They’ve also supported Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers this summer at Hyde Park.

Now is the perfect opportunity to catch The Head and The Heart as they’ll be playing at Central Park Summerstage on Thursday, September 21st!!

The Head and The Heart James Minchin

Check out The Head and The Heart’s latest video “City of Angels” as it shows what crazy tour experiences they go through!