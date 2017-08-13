Get Curious. Don't Let Hate Win.

My closest colleagues in my "day job" as a communications director often hear me say we have to "get comfortable being uncomfortable" in order to ask the hard questions; to make the best, yet sometimes unpopular decisions; to tell the richest, most expansive stories.

That mantra was birthed, in part, after I participated two years ago in a leadership development program comprised of professionals throughout my city and partnered with a small group of those colleagues on a diversity and inclusion project.

In the culminating presentation of our research, we suggested that barriers could be broken, silos shattered and collaborative opportunities birthed if people made an effort to actually "see" the people living, working, standing next to them - particularly those of a different hue, different native tongue, different religion.

My Leadership Metro Richmond small group called this our #GetCurious campaign.

We asserted that we as individuals, as communities and as a society must stop looking past (or down on) those considered "other" and begin to ask thoughtful questions, then allow ourselves to fully hear one another’s stories. For it is in appreciating each other’s experiences and discovering underlying commonalities that we’ll find mutual reasons to care, grow and work together.

We all want our kindergartners to have a special first day of school or our college freshman to settle into dorm life with ease. We all want to succeed in fulfilling work or ensure that our retired relatives enjoy good healthcare and low stress. We all want our neighborhoods to be safe and our families to be fed, our children to experience dreams come true and opportunities to make meaningful memories.

In acknowledging these similarities we also can acknowledge that all blood runs red, all eyes cry liquid tears, all hearts long for love.

If you're American - honestly, if you're human - it's time to do something more than lament the evil and hate filling our newsfeeds, neighborhoods and public squares.

It’s time to get comfortable, being uncomfortable, for the sake of saving our world.

Get curious, even if it feels awkward.

Get curious, right where you are, right now.

Push past your comfort zone, your zip code, your socioeconomic status, and your race or ethnicity to better see, hear and know those around you, as well as those across the divide in your city and region.

As you begin to appreciate that the neighbor you never acknowledge, the co-worker or classmate you always breeze past without noticing, the grocery store clerk or restaurant waiter you casually (or disdainfully?) greet is worthy of being seen, heard and valued, you'll gain greater appreciation for your impact on the world.

Every living being - including you - has something to offer. Properly appreciated and harvested, the treasures within each of us can make life richer for all of us.

We fear things (and people) we don’t understand, and fear can lead to hate. But the antidote to fear is within our reach - just beyond our comfort zones, cloaked in a little courage.

It is truth, which comes through understanding (or getting curious). And the byproducts of truth and understanding happen to be love.

Starting today, muster your courage; let go of your inhibitions. Seek to better understand those you encounter at every turn; because in learning their truths and appreciating who they are you’ll help create a boomerang effect that can cocoon us all.