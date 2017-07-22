Get in SHAPE with LaReine in 20-Minutes!

Get moving!

Twenty minutes is all it takes to get in a workout these days, and everyone has 20 minutes. Don’ t be old school and defeat yourself by thinking you need an hour just to find yourself doing nothing at all because you don’t have a full hour. An at home 20-minute workout that you can do 3 to 5 times a week with light weights will help speed up your metabolism and burn more calories plus increase your energy level. It also helps to work multiple muscle groups at the same time which is what I do in the following workout I’ve included for you here: “LaReine’s 20-minute Total Body Workout.” Try this workout with LaReine and stay tuned for more...