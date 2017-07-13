Get Inspired! An interview with Author/Speaker Zeta J

Hi Zeta J! Of all your passions, which do you enjoy most?

I enjoy both speaking and writing because I get to share my story and inspire one person at a time. But the one I prefer doing over and over again no matter the day, time, or location…. is speaking. I enjoy meeting new people and making personal connections in person. So, now my business allows me the opportunity to reach the masses. I’m content and at peace when doing so. That is how I know this is what I should be doing.

Tell us about your first experience with entrepreneurship:

As a single mom, with all responsibilities on me, I always have an additional stream of income to help out with finances. My first entrepreneurial venture was tax preparation. I worked part-time at Jackson Hewitt. After my first tax season, I began to receive requests from friends and family to complete their returns. As my confidence level increased and referrals continued to come, I became knowledgeable about policies and procedures and my client based continued to grow. To this day I have several clients that come to me year after year to complete their tax returns.

What is one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?

When God places a vision in your mind, it’s your responsibility to complete it. The discovery process and the road to completion will not be easy. So you have to rely on faith and believe when no one else believes in you. You will not see results or get the desired outcome with wishful thinking. You will have to put forth some action.

“You don’t get what you wish for. You don’t get what you hope for. You get what you believe.” - Oprah

Early on was there ever a moment that made you want to give up?

Oh most definitely! Throughout my earlier years as an entrepreneur, I questioned every decision and creative thought that came to mind. Many of the business ventures, I didn’t believe in or myself. I thought and felt that I was inadequate and compared myself to other successful entrepreneurs daily. I always wondered, what do they have that I do not have? I had the degrees and they didn’t. I had first-hand knowledge of how to run a company working for a Fortune 500 company and they didn’t. Yet I was not successful. I didn’t quite understand what I was doing wrong.

7 months ago I let all of the negative thinking go. I made the sound decision that I was going to go for it full force. I did not care if I failed or won, I was going to give it a try. I told myself “it’s NOW or NEVER.”

What changed? I made the decision that my life had to change. I started believing in myself and my vision. I was consistent in all that I did. Whether it was marketing, networking, or sending emails to prospective customers/business owners. I had to be consistent. I decided no matter the outcome, I had to keep pushing, until I reached the level of success I envisioned.

Where would you suggest emerging entrepreneurs to direct their focus?

For any entrepreneur looking to start a business, write a book, or pursue any business endeavor - their main focus should be networking and collaborating with individuals within their industry. This will help them build an online and offline presence for their business; and create a tribe/community of individuals who believe in their brand and are willing to support.

Having been such an inspiration to women, what would you describe as one of your proudest moments?

This moment right here, right now! This is a major accomplishment for me. I am very hard on myself. I rarely reward or celebrate my victories, because I feel like I should be doing more. But when I received this email from Lillie Mae PR stating my interview for Huffington Post was accepted; I was like I made it. I’ve seen some heavy hitters grace this platform, so to be amongst successful businesses and woman entrepreneurs is an honor to me.

How can readers connect with you online?

Again, it was definitely a pleasure and honor to be interviewed by you. Thank you so much for the opportunity. To stay up to date with what I have going on your readers can connect with me on

Facebook - Twitter - Instagram: @iamzetaj

I run a digital platform for your everyday woman called Get Inspired at: www.iamzetaj.com.