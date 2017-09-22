Get Involved In LGBT Weddings: A Connection and Resource For The Wedding Industry

When wedding professionals have an opportunity to work with LGBT couples there is, inherently, an opportunity for fresh, new inspiration.

What people often find in the wedding space is an industry that has spent millions of dollars wooing heterosexual pairs. That same industry has left some newly-engaged couples, who don’t fit that traditional mold, wondering where they fit in.

LGBTWeddings.com has a mission: building a bridge between the wedding industry and the community it serves.

Built by Kimberly Vaughan, the website is, in essence, an education program for professionals in the wedding industry. Kimberly developed a program to help wedding professionals better understand the needs of an LGBT couple when it comes to such a special event. She set out to bridge a gap in the wedding industry with her HR background, her passion for educating people, and her love for having fun.

Photo by Tom Pumford on Unsplash

LGBTWeddings.com helps LGBT couples understand the industry and educate them on everything — even expectations. The emphasis feels a little different: in many cases, the trends show that hetero couples focus on the party while same-sex couples focus on the ceremony.

LGBTWeddings.com is striving to be a solid connection between, as well as a resource for, the wedding industry.

“We help LGBT couples and LGBT wedding vendors get to know one another to help you craft and create a wedding that focuses on what matters to you.”

One of the things that LGBTWeddings.com is also working toward is helping couples take ownership of the wedding industry — at least in part.

Photo by Tom The Photographer on Unsplash

“We want to show you that you can peel back those boring dusty layers that can often be associated with weddings and revitalize the love that’s being expressed. Our mission is to help the LGBT community own a part of the wedding industry. As an investor in LGBTWeddings.com you’ll be a part of something so special that includes promotion of, not only LGBT weddings, but also jobs based in the LGBT community and equity-based crowd-funding. You’ll also be a big part of getting the LGBT community involved and invested in the wedding industry. An industry where they’ve been marginalized and overlooked for their entire lives.”

LGBTWeddings.com can help you craft, create, and make every wedding dream you’ve ever had come to life when you connect with us and our real weddings. They show you how other LGBT couples created their perfect day, so you get real inspiration when planning yours. They even offer a complete wedding services list where you can explore friendly, qualified, experienced wedding providers in your area.

From accommodation to registration, and everything in between like cakes, ceremonies, beauty and bridal shows, decor, flowers, even sexuality counseling, LGBTWeddings.com helps you easily connect to the wedding industry.

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

LGBTWeddings.com loves to invest in couples who “OWN IT” — own your individuality, own your authenticity, own a part of the wedding industry. Unlike gofundme, a charity based organization or kickstarter/indiegogo, a gifts-based company, we promote being around people who love ‘love’, and can incorporate diversity and the message that together we can ‘own it.’