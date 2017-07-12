GET JUICED

Juicing is all the rage. And no wonder – it’s an easy way to give your body a vitamin & mineral boost.
Want the benefits of juicing, but don’t have an expensive juicer?
Problem solved…I created 8 awesome juice recipes you can make using any inexpensive home blender.
Get the complete PRINTABLE JUICE GUIDE >>>HERE<<<
The guide includes 8 recipes. Each has just 5 ingredients or less, takes 3 minutes to make and is less than 100 calories. Plus there’s a clear explanation about WHY the juice works.
Learn how to make specific JUICES to:
BURN fat
SATISFY appetite
PERFORM better
RECHARGE energy
plus…AWAKE, RELAX, DETOX, and DIGEST
Here’s a SAMPLE JUICE RECIPE from the guide to get you started: DIGEST JUICE.
DIGEST has PINEAPPLE which contains an enzyme called bromelain which helps break down hard-to-digest meals for less gas & bloating…and it contains GINGER + MINT which help improve movement of food through the intestines to promote regularity. Cheers!
