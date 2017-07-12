Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, Contributor Food & Nutrition Expert

GET JUICED

07/12/2017 05:00 pm ET

Juicing is all the rage. And no wonder – it’s an easy way to give your body a vitamin & mineral boost.

Want the benefits of juicing, but don’t have an expensive juicer?

Problem solved…I created 8 awesome juice recipes you can make using any inexpensive home blender.

Get the complete PRINTABLE JUICE GUIDE >>>HERE<<<

The guide includes 8 recipes. Each has just 5 ingredients or less, takes 3 minutes to make and is less than 100 calories. Plus there’s a clear explanation about WHY the juice works.

Learn how to make specific JUICES to:

BURN fat

SATISFY appetite

PERFORM better

RECHARGE energy

plus…AWAKE, RELAX, DETOX, and DIGEST

Here’s a SAMPLE JUICE RECIPE from the guide to get you started: DIGEST JUICE.

DIGEST has PINEAPPLE which contains an enzyme called bromelain which helps break down hard-to-digest meals for less gas & bloating…and it contains GINGER + MINT which help improve movement of food through the intestines to promote regularity. Cheers!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
GET JUICED

CONVERSATIONS