GET JUICED

Juicing is all the rage. And no wonder – it’s an easy way to give your body a vitamin & mineral boost.

Want the benefits of juicing, but don’t have an expensive juicer?

Problem solved…I created 8 awesome juice recipes you can make using any inexpensive home blender.

Get the complete PRINTABLE JUICE GUIDE >>>HERE<<<

The guide includes 8 recipes. Each has just 5 ingredients or less, takes 3 minutes to make and is less than 100 calories. Plus there’s a clear explanation about WHY the juice works.

Learn how to make specific JUICES to:

BURN fat

SATISFY appetite

PERFORM better

RECHARGE energy

plus…AWAKE, RELAX, DETOX, and DIGEST

Here’s a SAMPLE JUICE RECIPE from the guide to get you started: DIGEST JUICE.