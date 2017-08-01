Get Me a Sandwich Board: The End Is Near

John Kelly, the retired Marine general and new White House chief of staff, will impose a degree of order and discipline in the unruly West Wing. Kelly will not tolerate the chaos that existed under his predecessor, former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus, who was chosen as a sop to the GOP establishment. But, Kelly will soon learn — if he does not already know it — that the problem at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is not just the staff but the commander-in-chief.

President Donald Trump cannot be controlled. He is addicted to Twitter (and cable news, but that is another matter), and as long as he sets policy by tweet (re: transgender ban in the military), Kelly will not succeed in creating an orderly chain of command nor will he be able to set up a system where protocol is followed. Trump will not stop attacking both natural allies and political enemies alike, and his angry tweets will continue to undermine staff morale. He may be unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, but as two people close to the president told Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Trump torments Sessions because, as president, “He can.” Kelly will find most of his time occupied cleaning up the messes created by his boss.

Kelly presides over a West Wing riddled with incompetence. The brief tenure of Anthony Scaramucci — a communications director who did not know the off-the-record rules — indicates that Kelly is exerting control, for now. The influential relatives of the president are in over their heads. Ivanka Trump has been far from a moderating influence on her father, and as for her husband, Jared Kushner, who has been appointed head of practically everything, it has become apparent that he knows little about most things. Kushner and his wife, for example, pushed for hiring Scaramucci as communications director and recommended the president fire James Comey, the former FBI director. For a young man, Kushner has a very poor memory, as evidenced by repeatedly revising his security clearance forms.

Kelly will find himself working for an increasingly isolated president. The most significant development of Trump’s last, terrible week was not the individual disasters — the pushback from Republicans over bullying Sessions, the failure of the Republican healthcare law, the political speech to the Boy Scouts, the rebuff by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and the antagonizing of law enforcement officials — but the sum of all that friendly fire. Trump’s allies and constituents discovered that they could rebuke the president and get away with it. Last week proved what had been apparent to many: The emperor has no clothes.

Congressional Republicans now know they can criticize the president with impunity. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina warned the president not to fire Sessions nor go after special counsel Robert Mueller. Graham said he would introduce legislation to protect Mueller and warned that any attempt to fire the investigator “could be the beginning of the end” of the Trump presidency. Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, a normally reliable conservative Republican from Iowa, announced that he would not convene hearings to consider a replacement for attorney general.

Three GOP senators mustered the conviction to defy the president on the long promised repeal of Obamacare. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — the latter the butt of a ham-handed attempt to cower her into voting for the so-called “skinny” repeal — earlier announced their opposition, but the bill was sunk by the defection of John McCain. I have no doubt McCain sincerely believed the bill was awful policy and worse politics, but I also have no doubt that McCain enjoyed handing a defeat to the man who said of the Arizona Republican during the presidential campaign, “He’s no war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Many commented that McCain gave the GOP healthcare bill the thumbs-down. I suspect he was extending a different digit in another direction toward 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

At least until January 2019, Republicans are in charge of Trump’s fate. Their majorities in the House and Senate control the president’s agenda (provided GOP leaders can even rally their caucuses), not to mention possibly consider impeachment as revelations of wrongdoing mount. Congressional Republicans have become more emboldened in opposing Trump as his support diminishes with constituencies normally in the president’s corner. The military, for example, was caught off guard by the tweet announcing the transgender policy shift, and General Joseph Dunford, chair of the Joint Chiefs, said there would be “no modification” of current policy until the Pentagon receives an order through normal channels. Chief Scout executive Michael Surbaugh posted a message online apologizing for “the political rhetoric” of the president at the Boy Scout jamboree. And, heads of police departments from New York City to Los Angeles criticized Trump’s urging police officers not to be “too nice” when transporting suspects. A defense attorney indicated that he might use video of the president’s remarks in court to bolster a civil case of a suspect who sues a police department over brutality.

Things will only get worse for the president. Little of the GOP agenda is likely to be enacted, and Republicans will grow bolder in opposing Trump as institutional allies — military, Boy Scouts, the police, and who knows who else — regularly are offended by Trump. So far, Trump has maintained his popularity with the base, but with little to show for his time in office, how long will the base stick with the president?