Get Motivated, Stay Motivated!

Getting motivated enough to actually take action in changing your circumstances is one thing, but being able to sustain that motivation over time is the biggest challenge!

How can you keep on track towards accomplishing your goals when you've had another knock back, you don't seem to be moving forwards, people are filling your head with negativity, the kids are driving you mad, you have things to deal with in your personal life... And you are so damn tired?

You wonder if there's any point.

Is it really going to take off or is all of this for nothing? Maybe the nay sayers were right and you should learn to be happy with a nice, comfortable life in a tolerable 9-5? And this is completely normal, but you and I both know that you were not put on this earth to spend 40 hours a week tolerating your life and the rest of it full of exhaustion, regret and wonder about what could have been.

You are here to make a difference in the world. To inspire others. To show them what really is possible. But sometimes it feels as though you are letting everyone down.

Let me tell you something. You are not alone. Everyone feels like that at times but it's up to you to take control of those thoughts, to turn them around and to keep taking action every day regardless of what's going on around you.

You have got the ability to find your motivation again and to get back on track. You can still achieve amazing things but it's up to you to make that decision that you are turning thing around today.

Not Monday.

Not next month.

Not in the new year.

Today.

So how can you find that motivation?

1. Ask yourself WHY?

Why do you want it? Why is it important to you? Think of how different aspects of your life will change once you have achieved your goal and keep digging deeper into your reasons why. Ask yourself why over and over until you find the deeper reason and remind yourself of it every day.

2. Re-visit your goals.

Set your goals for 10 years, 5 years and then set your 1 year goals in more detail, with an action plan on how you will achieve it. Set your big goals and then break each one down into smaller goals rewarding yourself as you hit them.

If you find yourself losing motivation, go through this process even if you have already done it for the year (if you do that, I wouldn't even suggest looking at the last ones- things change and that's OK).

3. Break down your projects.

If you are looking at everything you need to do as a whole, you are likely to get overwhelmed because, let's face it... There is always so much to do! The best thing to do is to take each of your projects and the to break it down into steps then focus on moving forwards one step at a time.

4. Be kind to yourself.

Don't focus on what you don't have yet, or what goals you didn't quite manage to reach.

Focus on what you HAVE already achieved and take the lessons away from any of your targets that you didn't hit. Ask yourself why you didn't hit them and what you can do differently next time, and put new actions in place.

As long as you are learning, there is no such thing as failure.

5. Schedule breaks into your yearly plan.

If you are constantly working without scheduled breaks, it's fairly easy for things to gradually become overwhelming and stressful, and as it's so gradual it's fairly easy to miss this happening until you have lost your motivation and are wondering why.

I would recommend you schedule some time away every 12 weeks to relax, recuperate and then to set your action plan for the next 12 weeks. You will come back super motivated and focused!

6. Write down your list of awesome achievements.

Resist the urge to look at what everyone else is doing and write a list of everything you have already achieved in your life. This will quickly turn your mindset around, building your self belief and will help you to find your motivation again. Keep adding to it every day to keep your motivation!

6. Ask yourself what is really going on here.

If you are lacking in motivation, dig deep asking yourself what the deeper reason is and work on that.

Many will self sabotage and put blocks in their own way when things are going well. This sounds bizarre and it's not something we do consciously, but it comes down to issues with self worth and fear.

It's not always easy to spot this in yourself, but I would highly recommend adding journaling and meditation into your daily routine to help you to keep a clear mind and to be able to spot when you start standing in your own way.

7. Get inspired!

Watch or read inspiring podcasts, videos, books, blogs and speeches by people who you admire.

This will give you an enormous feeling of elevation and motivation!

8. Work with a coach.

Work with a coach who believes in you and what you want to achieve, who will hold you accountable and will help you become the best version of yourself and to stay on track to achieve those things you once thought you would only dream of.

If you think we may be a good fit for working together, fill in this application form to apply for one of my free success strategy calls http://www.eiriancohen.com/free-success-strategy-session/

You weren't born to be ordinary... You were born to shine!