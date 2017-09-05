It was a simple report about a health study, but the headline took on a life of its own on social media.

The NPR story focused on the health risks of prolonged sitting, particularly for those between the ages of 50 and 71. The headline was supposed to be a call of encouragement for people to get up and move. Instead, some folks didn’t bother to read beyond the headline and they took “Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers” as a personal insult.