Trump Supporters Flip Out After Completely Misreading NPR Headline

That sure took an unexpected turn.

By Ed Mazza

It was a simple report about a health study, but the headline took on a life of its own on social media.

The NPR story focused on the health risks of prolonged sitting, particularly for those between the ages of 50 and 71. The headline was supposed to be a call of encouragement for people to get up and move. Instead, some folks didn’t bother to read beyond the headline and they took “Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers” as a personal insult. 

Many of those who took offense appeared to be supporters of President Donald Trump:

Naturally, there was also a counter-reaction: 

 

 

 

