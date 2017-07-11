Get Paid To Send Emails - Ben Settle

You don't necessarily have to be good at writing to get paid to send emails. Writing an email is not all about writing, but it is about communicating.

Ben Settle has received many awards and accolades from all sorts of marketing niches and acknowledgment from some of the best marketers on the planet. On this episode, Ben shows us how powerful email marketing is.

For him, it is an ethical duty to let people know that you have a product or service that can help them solve their problem.

