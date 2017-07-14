Get the Skinny on Digital Currency

Written by Melrose PR contributor, Nikki Brown

Everyone is talking about digital currency. With bitcoin up 232% and Ethereum up 1500% from last year, it’s no wonder cyptocurrencies are all the rage. There are currently more than 900 different tokens and crypto assets on the market with a new ICO launching almost every day.

An ICO, or Initial Coin Offering, is a means of raising funds using digital rather than fiat money. ICOs are a great way for emerging blockchain companies to raise enough funds to continue to develop their products. Some upcoming ICO raises include Loci, a distributed database for patent research, discovery, and licensing, Harbour DAO, an Ethereum-powered system for managing and holding token assets, and KICKICO, which combines crowdfunding and crptocurrency to solve problems of first-generation fundraising platforms. Unlike VC raises, in the ICO ecosystem, both accredited and unaccredited investors can participate.

For those interested in learning more about the past, present, and future of cryptocurrency, the State of Digital Money Conference will be taking place in downtown Los Angeles on July 22nd.

The conference is designed to deepen the conversation around digital currency and explore such topics as current use cases, digital identity, security innovations, challenges of mainstream adaptation, and global potential. Featured speakers include digital currency experts, investors, and founders of blockchain companies. Whether you’re a crypto veteran or new to the space, you don’t want to miss this event.