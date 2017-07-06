This Old House, Contributor America's most trusted home improvement brand

Get This Look: Make Your Patio Look Like a Natural Hideaway

07/06/2017 11:55 am ET
PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

An old stone wall creates a grotto-like feel for this flagstone patio, plus welcome shelter from the wind. The side of your garage or a shed can also offer a protective, ready-made wall.

Plant a Rock Garden

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

A walled enclosure needn’t mean a plain backdrop. Try adding foliage to soften the surroundings. With a stone wall, plant in the crevices; small root systems work best in shallow pockets. Include colorful blooms that help brighten an otherwise dark area.

RELATED: How to Install a Living Wall

Add a Fire Pit

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

A prefab fire bowl casts off the chill of a summer evening for far less coin than a built-in fireplace. You can also move it where and when you want.

We like the warm glow (even when it’s not lit) of the Copper Fire Pit by Good Directions, about $300; Wayfair.

Flagstone Patio

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

Flagstones in random shapes and sizes fit together like puzzle pieces for an organic look that complements the natural surroundings.

Flagstones, about $4 to $9 per square foot; at stone yards

RELATED: How to Lay a Bluestone Patio

This patio design was originally featured in 42 Ideas for the Perfect Outdoor Space. More of the same if you click that link. Have a great summer!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Get This Look: Make Your Patio Look Like a Natural Hideaway

CONVERSATIONS