Get This Look: Make Your Patio Look Like a Natural Hideaway

An old stone wall creates a grotto-like feel for this flagstone patio, plus welcome shelter from the wind. The side of your garage or a shed can also offer a protective, ready-made wall.

Plant a Rock Garden

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

A walled enclosure needn’t mean a plain backdrop. Try adding foliage to soften the surroundings. With a stone wall, plant in the crevices; small root systems work best in shallow pockets. Include colorful blooms that help brighten an otherwise dark area.

Add a Fire Pit

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

A prefab fire bowl casts off the chill of a summer evening for far less coin than a built-in fireplace. You can also move it where and when you want.

We like the warm glow (even when it’s not lit) of the Copper Fire Pit by Good Directions, about $300; Wayfair.

Flagstone Patio

PHOTO BY ROB CARDILLO

Flagstones in random shapes and sizes fit together like puzzle pieces for an organic look that complements the natural surroundings.

Flagstones, about $4 to $9 per square foot; at stone yards