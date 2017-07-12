Get to Product Market Fit or Die Trying

“Product/market fit means being in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market.” — Mark Andreessen.

Finding product market fit is crucial to growing a successful scalable business. However, finding product market fit is difficult. Often you think you have it but you really don’t. This happens a lot… I’d even go as far as saying this is one of the biggest problems startups face.

Many founders believe they have found product market fit and double down on staff and marketing spend, increasing their burn before really knowing what to build and where there is a real pull from the market.

At the early hustling stage of any business, you can force your square product into the circular hole. Many teams will add or remove features to fit a prospects needs, rather than the markets, just to close a customer. But this can lead to disjointed value propositions, messaging and understanding of where the real value is. A custom-built product for each customer is not scalable. It’s crucial to find product market fit before attempting to scale up. You’ll more than likely waste a lot of resources that would go a lot further once you’ve found product market fit.

An elusive product market fit isn’t only common to early stage startups. I have seen companies well down the line with funding in excess of £1million and many customers, which still haven’t found product market fit. Often growth plateaus and they become an awkward company for the VC’s portfolio. Unable to raise more due to lack of growth but generating enough revenue to run at breakeven or barely profitably.

A study done by the Startup Genome found that:

“Startups need 2-3 times longer to validate their market than most founders expect. This underestimation creates the pressure to scale prematurely… In our dataset we found that 70% of startups scaled prematurely along some dimension.”

Netscape founder, VC and mentor, Mark Andreesen is a leading commentator on product market fit and puts it best when he says:

“The only thing that matters is getting to product/market fit. Lots of startups fail before product/market fit ever happens. My contention, in fact, is that they fail because they never get to product/market fit. The life of any startup can be divided into two parts: before product/market fit (call this “BPMF”) and after product/market fit (“APMF”). When you are BPMF, focus obsessively on getting to product/market fit. Do whatever is required to get to product/market fit.”

To find product market fit, you need to focus on market first; which is difficult for many founders to do. Making sure there is a market, and one of a viable size is a good start but I’m hoping those of you reading this have at least got over that hurdle!

At Momentum London our Market Validation Sessions are the core aspect of the programme. MV Sessions sit startups down with relevant senior personnel at various large enterprises in target verticals to figure how close the fit between solution and problem really is. It also gives valuable insights to companies that you can’t get otherwise, especially if your first meeting is a sales pitch. These sessions allow startups to find where the pull from the market is.

Once you start feeling that pull from the market you know you’re heading in the right direction.

Andreessen says, “the market pulls product out of the startup”.

However, it’s too easy to mistake early adopters for market validation so carefully monitoring customer usage and getting feedback throughout is crucial. If a customer churns, you likely haven’t spoken to them enough.

You can learn just as much from the customers regularly hounding the support team as you can from the ones you never hear from. Don’t assume all is going swimmingly if they’re not getting in touch with support.

Even when you do have a solid product market fit, doesn’t mean you can’t lose it. The market continually adapts partly due to the competition but also due to other factors not related specifically to the market you’re playing in.

The Uber experience being a good example of that. The Uber experience is so good, that users have got accustom to that level of ease and started demanding it from every other part of their lives from work to leisure. Suddenly banks, enterprise tools, dating apps all needed to have the same experience because Uber has reset market expectations.

So how do you know when you’ve found product market fit?

You’ll know.

It’s when your customers are selling the product for you. It’s when your customers are your advocates without you asking them to be. It’s when your team is struggling to handle inbound demand. When you can’t hire fast enough to satisfy that demand. Most companies never truly get to this stage.

So keep on pushing to find that fit, even when you think you’ve got it!

