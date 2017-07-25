Get Well Soon -- But Only If You're A Republican

Congressional leaders rose to their feet to give Senator John McCain a standing ovation. The 80-year-old made it back to the Senate on July 25th, just days after he was diagnosed with brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot. The ailing politician arrived just in time to cast a vote to ensure the Republican crafted health care reform bill will move forward. He voted in favor of the same measure he vowed, at one point, to oppose.

McCain’s decision to back a bill that means millions of Americans, struggling with the same condition he has, may not be able to purchase health care or would have to pay premiums out of reach is stunning. The legislation he supports could also means that people in his age range, the elderly, would have a difficult time getting health coverage. Yet, this appears to have not made an impression on him even though some of these same people who sent well wishes to him and prayed for his speedy recovery. The vote sends the message that members of Congress, like McCain, only care if their own members get well soon rather being concerned about the people who sent them to Washington.