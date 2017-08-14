Get Wild On These Safaris (Without Even Leaving The U.S.)

By Swirled

If a plane ticket to the Serengeti is a little out of your budget right now, exotic wildlife refuges at home in the U.S. can satisfy your wildest dreams until you make it to Africa. These four safaris let you get up close and personal with animals, something you can’t even do in the real savannah.

1. Lion Country Safari, West Palm Beach, Florida

Lion Country Safari features more than 900 animals, including the king of the jungle. You’ll also get the chance to see monkeys, giraffes, alpacas and a sloth. The warm Florida weather mimics the South African climate where most of the animals come from, but you can choose to walk or drive through the park if the heat gets to be too much.

2. The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio

The Wild’s has 9,000 acres for its rare animals to roam. You’ll probably forget you’re in the Midwest; the Ohio location feels like you’re on an entirely different continent.

3. Safari West, Sonoma, California

Known as the Sonoma Serengeti, Safari West is located in California’s wine country. There are 400 acres with 900 animals to see on a two-hour Jeep ride. The tour is best followed by a glass of Sonoma Valley wine when you get back into town after your day trip in the savannah.

4. Safari Off Road Adventure, Jackson, New Jersey

New Jersey’s Safari Off Road Adventure is a Six Flags park with 1,200 animals including elephants, rhinos, giraffes, lions and tigers. Know what’s even more wild? The safari is just two hours from New York City.