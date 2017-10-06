Getting a Divorce? Considering it? Tell a Pediatrician.

Parents often make the choice to divorce when they realize that their unhappy marriage isn’t healthy for them or their children, but there’s still no such thing as a clean break when kids are involved. “This is a wound and depending on how the wound is cared for it can get infected and spread and cause major systemic damage,” Don Shifrin, clinical professor pediatrics at the University of Washington and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told Fatherly. “Or it can be healed as rapidly as possible, but it is still going to leave a scar.” This is a rather harsh way of making a good point: There are children’s health implications to divorce so parents should talk about it with their child’s physician.