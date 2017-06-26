Getting A Job As A Personal Trainer

There is a huge fitness movement happening in the UK at the moment. Which means that there is a huge demand for more and more fitness experts. One sector that is particular popular is personal training. You can't even walk into a gym these days without hearing the words “personal trainer”.

We recently spoke to Tirrel Grant from The Fitness Associates who are a leading fitness recruitment portal in the UK, who have helped thousands of fitness experts score there dream job. So without further a due, here are some benefits of why choosing a career in personal training could be for you

Careers in Personal Training

Careers in personal training are very much in high demand, Why? Because it’s an industry that’s growing exponentially around the world at the moment, fuelled by a rising demand for weight-loss services .

Choosing a career in personal training can also be a very rewarding career choice for those that decide to get involved in the fitness industry. It is both a physically and financially rewarding career, that gives you that feel good factor, as well as offering flexibility in your life and doing a job you love.

Benefits

Being a personal trainer can be exciting, rewarding and a very fulfilling job. One of the most important aspects of been a personal trainer is that you will make a positive change to many peoples lives by helping them achieve there fitness goals and improving there general well being.

Another benefit of working as a personal trainer is that you get to work with many different kinds of people, from all walks of life and help them improve there self esteem and confidence.

Personal trainers should also help to educate their clients in exercising correctly. Create bespoke workout plans which aid their clients in achieving specific goals, such as gaining muscle or losing fat.

Earning Potential

The personal training industry is becoming one of the highest sought after fitness services in the UK today. Because of this high demand, personal trainer salaries and how much personal trainers make, keeps increasing. Another factor to take into consideration is that salaries can vary depending on location.

How To Get A Job As A Personal Trainer

One of the most popular ways of landing your dream job as a personal trainer is to utilize fitness recruitment agencies who specialise in recruitment for fitness experts. The Fitness Link is a international portal setup to help connect fitness experts land there dream job. It is one of the best ways for both employers and people searching for a fitness job to locate a job swiftly and smoothly.

Salary

Personal trainer jobs are associated with a starting salary of between £16,000 and £22,000 and can even go right up to £60,000 depending on location and qualifications, with salaries varying between facilities. Not bad for doing a job you love, right ?

