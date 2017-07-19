Getting Lost in Beautiful Translation With Alice Kristiansen's New Music Video

New York based singer, songwriter Alice Kristiansen is a force to be reckoned with getting noticed by BlackBook Magazine and becoming part of Spotify’s New Music Playlist. Viewing Alice’s Youtube channel, she beautifully covers song like Fleetwood Mac’s “ Dreams ” - it’s difficult not to have goosebumps inducing moment swhen she sweetly croons as the visuals capture vivid sunsets and natural landscapes. It is Alice’s striped down music that makes her sound genuine and different, there’s a longing behind her lyrics and the way she breathes life into her words. She’s also gained the like of Shawn Mendes , which is a great compliment when you’re also a fan.

In her new video, “Lost In Translation” which is Alice’s second single this summer, explores the ups and downs of a relationship. From beginning to end, it’s difficult not to relate if you’ve been in a push and pull type of relationship that creates more questions than answers. The video’s visuals gorgeously (also designed by Alice) accompanies her breathy vocals and synth laced lyrics that will get stuck in your head but in a great way. Lost In Translation is a wonderland of not only visuals but music as well - you’ll find yourself hitting the repeat button a few times just as I have.