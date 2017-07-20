The word “cripple” makes me cringe. It’s uncomfortable. So when Andrew Gurza, a disability consultant and podcaster from Toronto, suggested “Getting Naked With A Gay Cripple” as a title for our upcoming video... I was horrified.

Andrew delighted in my horror, and explained how he’s reclaimed the word - and how he uses it as a shield of sorts. Moreover, the discomfort that non-disabled people feel around the word is a great conversation starter.

As it turns out, most of us have a difficult time talking about disability. The topic, in a lot of ways, is still very taboo and disabled people are largely under-represented in the images we consume. We’re not forced to understand disability in a deeper way, and so most of us... don’t.

Similarly, talking about sex isn’t easy. So when you add sex into the equation of disability, it’s a real double-whammy for most people. Which is exactly why I made this video. And thus, sans clothing, we started our juicy conversation about the intersections of disability, body image, queerness and fucking.