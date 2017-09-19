Getting the best out of candidates in the job interview

By Nick Hewer

Love or hate them as a selection tool, job interviews are here to stay.

For candidates, they can be one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of their lives, where all that stands in the way of their dream job is what they may feel is a face-to-face personal interrogation.

That's why I started working with totaljobs on #TheElevatorPitch campaign, which they had set up to get jobseekers through the daunting interview process, offering, among other things, advice for recruiters on what they can do to put candidates at ease.

With totaljobs’ research showing that more than half (65%) of candidates said they didn't show off their true ability in a job interview due to nerves, I’ve used my 50 years’ experience of interviewing and being interviewed to put together some simple tips for interviewers, to help them alleviate those crippling interview pressures:

Make small talk

Some employers use small talk to alleviate interview pressures. Tell a joke! Just engaging a jobseeker in chit-chat could make things easier for the nervous jobseeker. It may help them act naturally, which is good for starting the conversation well. It also gives you an insight into how this person may fit culturally in the organisation and whether they have the right attitude.

Pick a less formal interview space

If employers want to make jobseekers feel comfortable, and help them gain an insight into the culture and what it may be like to work there, choose a less intimidating location. So maybe not a huge, echoing boardroom with a three-person panel, but a more comfortable and cosy one-to-one in the room where they’ll be working.

Think about interview techniques

A good interview should be a two-way conversation in which ideas and questions are answered naturally. Support the jobseeker by framing the questions so they can use examples of how they’ve worked in the past. These may be testing, but it allows them to tell stories about their career which may be very relevant to what you’re expecting of them.

Use the right body language

Body language can be louder than words. Trust and rapport needs to be built, and a good way to do this is to smile and make good eye contact, showing respect, sincerity and engagement. If you treat the jobseeker as an equal, you’re giving them a platform to show what kind of employee they will be in the workplace.

Obviously, there is only a certain amount an interviewer can do – nailing an interview is about preparation, and in the end, it’s up to the jobseeker to do themselves justice.

But, wouldn’t it be a huge shame to miss out on that perfect candidate, because they couldn’t show off the best version of themselves in what is one of life’s most stressful situations?

Pioneers for Change is a seed-bed for innovative thought. An activator of personal potential. A catalyst for collective energy. A community to drive social change. Pioneers for Change is an initiative of Adessy Associates.

Adessy Associates believes social and business objectives are mutually reinforcing. We equip organisations with sustainability / social responsibility strategy, management and communications. We focus on benefit for people, planet and profit, with bespoke services that harness sustainability, innovation, consciousness and purpose. We are proudly B Corp certified.

Do you have a story of positive change or social impact to share? Contact us to discuss being featured on the blog.

About Nick Hewer