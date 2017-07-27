It turns you into something that isn't you, never was, couldn't possibly be you, though some people out there and a chorus of inner voices continue to insist this IS you, all right, you (fat) (old) (thing).

Feeling fat doesn't have to mean you actually are fat, of course - just as not feeling fat doesn't guarantee that you're not. But the feeling, as if dirty laundry was being mulched in your mouth, is unmistakable. It's a mood or emotion and also a new viewpoint, a rearrangement of your vision, the crunching of your posture, of the way you move, the inability of your feet to stop shuffling. In the dressing room, you turn slowly - this beautiful outfit, so absolutely YOU a few minutes ago when it was hanging on the store mannequin, has turned into a torture device. You must weigh at least 350 pounds, an unkind voice barks at you, and even though you know it's one of your own voices, kept in that box where you have a teacher voice, mother voice, bitsy girl and tough businesswoman voices, along with the alluring, the suspecting and the altogether too glamorous for-you voices, still this unkind voice of your own is now barking like a rabid hound saying Take it Off, take it OFF because there in front of you, plain as the nose on the face in the mirror, you have added 200 pounds in one slow revolution of your extraordinarily elephantine body tightly wrapped in cruel gingham.

You run out of the store, you have a coffee to calm your nerves, you tell yourself that you are suffering from delusion, from heat, from anything you can think of, and you reason with yourself that it is impossible for anyone to gain that much weight that quickly. You have always been a touch on the not-altogether slender side, but then, you never expected to make your living as a fashion model. Your bones alone would be too heavy. And people haven't complained, have they? they seemed to like the breasts and hips and all the contouring that makes the silhouette of a woman different from that of a man. People have even loved you, you think miserably, knowing that they were all tricked, it was a bad show, and now it was over and time for them to claim their money back.

But a day later, a week later, one afternoon after a lunch you failed to eat in order to tame the calories already raging in your system, someone tries to pick you up (at your age!) and your indignation is as nothing compared to your pleasure, to the relief of having landed back, safely, on the island of the well-shaped, the young, healthy, the sexually desirable. You will feel too fat again, and then you will have days of feeling slim and fashionable, and so you see-saw through life, never quite at ease with what you have, your senses at the ready to change your perception of yourself in an instant.

Getting old is like that. Comes and goes in spells and aches. It may be that you're past 80 and still see yourself, as my husband Michael did, as the same lad who could easily carry a clutch of suitcases down the stairs or run for the bus just taking off across the street. And one day, boom! "I feel today I have gotten old," he announces, as he has on other days, and will on many more. Because on this day the joints ache or the eyes strain while reading. Because he can't be bothered by the folderol of news that is churned out every day, every minute, disturbing our universe. Or it will be before a surgery that he, that I, may not survive. Or looking at the photos on a grandchild's smartphone showing the passing of years, the hollowed cheeks, the skin that once was rose now closer to pea green.

Most of the time what we're feeling when we feel old is a sense of dislocation: we are not who we were and the world has shifted, along with word usage, grammar and of course to us now, the preposterous invention of the internet that simply begs people to become illiterates so they will never be alone. But then, the old ways are not worth keeping up. It's become too tiresome to again have a dinner party and have to plan it, shop for it, prepare it, cook it, serve it, clean up after it. . . . Just too much effort. A wild expense of energy that will not benefit us or our offspring one bit in the grand scheme of survival. And we know it's ebbing away, that life has not a long way to run; and as we become aware of that, everything seems to fall inward like Alice's playing cards: we are not physically strong enough to do this or that, our body has betrayed us once more; our thoughts are fleeting, they start as strong distinct streams and a short time after peter out in a dry ditch. Our friends are dying. Simple colds turn into pneumonia. Childhood moves closer, dead friends reappear and yes, even heaven awaits the atheist because of a small cat who might, just might, be dwelling there.

And then you become afraid - of the next diagnosis, of the "cure," with all its side effects and consequences; of the need to cancel plans, of your inability creeping up on you - do you dare to drive? can you drink the way you did? Why is his touch so boney, her lips so cold?

Because you are old, says the voice, because you are old.

And the night comes and in it you fear desiccation and negation, life is not tolerable, and you drift off and re-enter in the morning to soft light spilling out from the sides of the blinds, and something stirs in your chest, a small flutter or a gentle breeze and you realize you are alive, you will get well, you are not lost, not over, you will rise again, your phoenix self, as bouncy and funny as ever you were.