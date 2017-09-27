Celebs Who've Said Amazing Things About Body Image

Gina Rodriguez: "To come to a place where I love the skin I am in and it isn’t defined by anyone’s expectations ... is beyond freeing.”

We were already obsessed with Gina Rodriguez thanks to "Jane the Virgin," but this makes us love her even more. The actress has previously opened up about living with Hashimoto's disease and thyroid disease, both of which affect one's metabolism. Rodriguez <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/gina-rodriguez-shows-off-skin-and-body-confidence-on-instagram_us_564d36bce4b00b7997f93f13?utm_hp_ref=body-image" target="_blank">shared a powerful statement on Instagram while posting a skin-baring shot</a> from a Cosmopolitan shoot. "My struggle with health and weight and body acceptance in this industry has been a loving, painful, growing, exposing, vulnerable and incredible journey,” she wrote.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost