Ghana Party In The Park 2017

This was Ghana’s 12th year of the annual gathering that takes place at Trent Park in Cockfosters. It was a family day where hundreds of kinfolks came to have fun.

This year Ghana also celebrated 60 years of independence so I guess they had something to celebrate and party about.

They have a rich vibrant and colourful culture, the performances included traditional dancers, Ghanaian celebrity artists, an amazing fire-eater and much more.

But what made this event special was the traditional Durbar of Chiefs, the organisers built three huge red parasols that looked like magic roundabout.

Sonia Poleon Prepared for the regional Chiefs

Underneath each parasol were four chairs all dressed up in black velvet with gold trimmings to make it look and feel extravagant.

I later caught up with Safua Bamfo who said, “The four chiefs represent different regions in Ghana”.

Safua also said that the chiefs “nearly always wear bright colours as this represents royalty and their clothes would usually made with the expensive Kenta print”.

They laid golden vases and beautiful golden bowls on the floor, these were symbolic of the chiefs status and importance in the community.

Sonia Poleon Chiefs representing their individual region from Ghana. Their spokesman is alway that in case someone wishes to speak to them.