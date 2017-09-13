GHOSTS IN THE MACHINES

We live with ghosts in our machines whom we take very personally.

But there is no one there.

Jimmy Fallon is not there. The cast of General Hospital or This is Us are not there.

In fact, no one on any broadcast that you have ever watched is there.

Despite appearances, Rachel Maddow or Don Lemon are not talking to you because you don't exist to them any more than they exist to you.

And yet, we all have very intimate relationships with them. We take all their words to heart, we see their faces in our dreams and hear their voices in our head.

The truth is they are nothing more than an illusion; part parts in a pretend ecosystem of phantom images, total strangers, whose entire physiology is made up of pixels, light, and digital numbers.

And yet we consider them an integral part of our lives.

Our reactions to them are rarely subtle. We talk back at them, scream even, especially if the image of Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders or God forbid Ted Cruz suddenly appear.

We vent. We debate. We shout over them.

We get enormous pleasure, tremendous satisfaction in annihilating them by pounding the change channel/rage button on our remote. Man, do we feel victorious in the moment. I often light a cigarette and enjoy the endless exhale.

And yet, we were completely alone for the entire time.

Our lives are mostly populated by strangers. The people who we pass on the street, on our highways, up and down the aisles of our grocery stores: strangers all.

And we react to them all. We often have fast, flip book style fantasies about them.

When I read a magazine, and suddenly there is Kate Upton staring back at me, I can court her, get dreamy about her, have a really special one on one moment with her and yet what I’m all I’m really getting turned on to is paper and glue.

The music that moves me is usually romantic code written by mostly long dead people like Mozart, Bach, and Beethoven to name a few. The musicians are deciphering the code in individual ways which more often than not is transportive for me.

And yet: I’m in an empty room.

The Beatles are ghosts. John Lennon and George Harrison most definitely are not here.

And yet I feel as close to them as I did when I was little and watching black and white them, melodically rescue and resuscitate me from the nightmare hell of the Kennedy assassination on a tiny little TV in my parent’s bedroom.

We who watched in the moment all felt it. All 73 million of us.

But in that moment, all the existed was one.

Me. And for you too.

It was like we were suddenly submerged in a tonic of pure bliss fountain of youth water that we got to wade through, at our leisure as we finally got to wash off the blood of our slain handsome Prince, who was about to be replaced by these our fun mop topped guys who seemed to be tanked on some kind of delirious, helium infused elixir that was just the kind of Kool Aid we so desperately needed, just like Europe needed a swift Beatle booted kick in the “arse” in order to send them into their own trajectory into a universe of silly filled happiness after being pounded and bomb blitzed by World War Two.

But unless you saw them in concert, you never, ever saw them. Ed Sullivan wasn’t there either. Nor was Sophie Tucker or Davy Jones or the cast of Oliver.

It was just me, sitting on the metal top of a floor air circulator, tapping my feet as I flew away towards to the upper regions of my finally reopened for business, pounding heart.

The days of early radio: there was no Bob Hope or Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra. We were just listening to a broadcast of electrical transmitted signals saturated in Marconi.

And now all these years later, the internet is no different.

We are not “talking” to anyone.

We are creating and sharing impulses just like I am doing right now.

In fact, when you read this, I will be in the past. I will no doubt have moved on and am already en route to Michael’s to buy that frame I need. But to you, it will your present.

How cool is it that I can manipulate the future without even being here? That is the ultimate dream of the artist. To create an Eveready Energizer legacy that keeps on going and going and going.

All that is real in your life is what is happening deep inside the universe that is the real estate of your own, private, secret world. It’s about the nature of how you respond; the conspiratorial interaction between you and yourself which will ultimately manufacture the building blocks which will become your perceived reality.

You are judge and jury in one very empty courtroom.

Now if you have gotten this far in what is most assuredly my past (which is no different than reading your favorite author or poet whom you have never met either) then all that is happening is you are reacting to the equations of words that I have creatively assembled hopefully in a most pleasing and original way. You have even deciphered the code which is basically a treasure map which has lead you to the subtext, which is where my particular, personal and now shared wisdom lives. What you choose to do with it, is entirely up to you. My job was done, hours, days, weeks, months or even years ago depending on when you read this.

During last night’s telethon for Hurricane Relief, there was almost an insane number of recognizable A lists stars manning the phones.

If you are like me, seeing George Clooney sitting with Julia Roberts, right next to Oprah and Cher, was like having a little reunion in your head with people who you feel that you know really really, well.

That, of course, is the delusion of celebrity.

If we suddenly saw Antonio Banderas sitting in a bar, we would have no trouble getting his attention by pounding the pane glass window and chanting his name while we took a selfie with him, even though it was not Antonia Banderas and was, in fact, Benicio del Toro. And what will those two tourists go home with anyway? A video record of a total stranger who has no idea who they are.

We are as complex as any nuclear reactor and surely just as powerful.

I would encourage you, dear reader, to at times, to, instead of communing with all the spirits who haunt us through fiber optics and through no wires at all, try taking a brief vacation from all who are obsessed with seductively manipulating you into agreeing with their point of view, so that you will be puppet every single thing they say.

When it comes to a personal opinion, you need to take the time to nurture your own not by having it land in your inbox or splashed across your subliminal television screen.

Everyone, especially advertisers and Amazon.com feel compelled to dictate what you cannot live without until we robotically cooperate.

Much of what was damaging information that came our way during the election was not even what it appeared to be. Russia infiltrated our lives via Facebook and other places, in order to warp our perception and influence the outcome of the election.

With the exception of real, nose to the ground, committed journalism, we do not know the difference between real and fake and all I can say is just because it quacks like an America duck does not mean it is an American duck.

We all need to take a giant step back and create some kind of filter for our lives and the single most powerful one is objective distance which is a peak easily scaled by simply seeking shelter from the daily bombardment.

Be selective.

The ghosts of Bach and The Beatles are far more instructive and curative than 99% of what you see and hear all day. There is true wisdom to be found in bookstores, libraries and in those weaving book stacks that are fast reaching ceiling level at your bedside.

And there is truth and answers abundant in the hurt locker of your soul.

Manage your spirits like an all business Border Collie shepherding a field full of rambunctious and uncooperative sheep.