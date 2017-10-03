Let’s not burrito round the bush.
Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, which means it’s time to celebrate the holiest and crunchiest of finger foods. Many fast-casual restaurants will be offering deals for free or discounted tacos for occasion, and you can bet your side of guac that there will be taco puns galore.
To show our appreciation for one of life’s ~finer~ foods, we’ve rounded up some of the best, weirdest and most-realistic taco gifts for your friends who would always rather be eating tacos.
Check out our favorite finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS