08/09/2017 01:11 pm ET

These 14 Gifts Are The Perfect Match For Couples Who Met On Tinder

"I deleted Tinder for you."

By Brittany Nims

If, like a growing percentage of couples these days, you met your boo online, then you know that there’s an abundance of fun and silly gifts out there to celebrate the moment it became a match.

From Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, OKCupid, Hinge and more, there are more and more gifts out there exclusively for couples who swiped right on each other. 

Though you could opt for a weird couples gag gift like two-person undies or a ~sexy~ gift like a Fantasy Box, there are more SFW gifts out there that’ll show your S.O. just how happy you are that you didn’t swipe left.

Check out our favorites below and find the perfect match for your perfect match. If you like what you see, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 An uncomfortably honest card to express how you really feel
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 2 The perfect addition to a night of cancelled plans and a full Netflix queue
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 3 This reminder to never forget your roots
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 4 This milestone of one of the biggest steps you've had along the way
    Etsy
    Shop it here.
  • 5 This gentle reminder of what could have been
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 6 A card that proves romance is alive and well
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 7 This adorably unique way to show how much you've learned about each other since you matched
    Uncommon Goods
    Shop it here
  • 8 This simple summary of why you probably swiped right in the first place
    Etsy
    Shop them here
  • 9 A book tailor-made for your relationship
    Amazon
    Shop it here
  • 10 This modern ode to Elvis Presley
    Society6
    Shop it here
  • 11 A matching pair for the perfect match
    MeUndies
    MeUndies offers matching undies for couples. Shop them here
  • 12 This honest account of all those hours spent swiping left
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 13 A simple card that says everything
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 14 This retro-inspired art of what right swipes are like IRL
    Etsy
    Shop it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

