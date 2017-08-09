If, like a growing percentage of couples these days, you met your boo online, then you know that there’s an abundance of fun and silly gifts out there to celebrate the moment it became a match.
From Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, OKCupid, Hinge and more, there are more and more gifts out there exclusively for couples who swiped right on each other.
Though you could opt for a weird couples gag gift like two-person undies or a ~sexy~ gift like a Fantasy Box, there are more SFW gifts out there that’ll show your S.O. just how happy you are that you didn’t swipe left.
Check out our favorites below and find the perfect match for your perfect match. If you like what you see, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
-
1 An uncomfortably honest card to express how you really feel
-
2 The perfect addition to a night of cancelled plans and a full Netflix queue
-
3 This reminder to never forget your roots
-
4 This milestone of one of the biggest steps you've had along the way
-
5 This gentle reminder of what could have been
-
6 A card that proves romance is alive and well
-
7 This adorably unique way to show how much you've learned about each other since you matched
-
8 This simple summary of why you probably swiped right in the first place
-
9 A book tailor-made for your relationship
-
10 This modern ode to Elvis Presley
-
11 A matching pair for the perfect match
-
12 This honest account of all those hours spent swiping left
-
13 A simple card that says everything
-
14 This retro-inspired art of what right swipes are like IRL
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS