Gifts From Heaven

“I have always had a heart for giving. I like to give my time and help to others, as it gives me great satisfaction. Two weeks ago, I had the chance to give much more than a helping hand at the store. We have this drawer in the kitchen that has been giving us problems. I asked my dad to pull it out while he was visiting. When he removed the drawer there was a large stack of photos and a sweet drawing of a dog by a little girl. I noticed the name of the original owner to the house on the photo order. I looked her up on Facebook. Within seconds, I found her. I emailed her that I had found a cute drawing and some photos from their family Disney vacation from 2000 — that’s 17 years ago! These photos have been hiding under the drawer for YEARS! The woman contacted me back later that night. She had explained to me that her sweet daughter had passed away just 4 short years ago, at the young age of 18, from leukemia. At that point I was thankful that I have such a sentimental heart, and would not just be the type of person to just toss them in the trash. I asked her if she would like to stop by and get them. Ironically, she was coming up near my town to look for venues for her son's wedding. She stopped by the very next day. Mother's Day was just a couple days beforehand; I can't help but feel that God had destined her to have these for her Mother's Day, and to think it was planned anywhere between 10-17 years ago when those photos and drawing fell behind the drawer. We walked through the house together, reminiscing and sharing stories. There is a growth chart drawn on one of our doors from her two children, and footprints that sit embedded into the cement by the garage. They say "home is where the heart is" ... I can't help but feel ours was in the same place that day. My heart was overflowing to give a mother such irreplaceable gifts. Before she left, she touched my arm and said, "enjoy your kids.” I will never forget that. All of the late nights awake teething, SpaghettiOs on the floor, making messes — I will hold my 3 children tight knowing that it is a blessing to have those stressful moments, because they are here to make them.” -Ashlee Bassett