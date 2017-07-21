Just call her “the gray lady.”

Gigi Hadid stepped out Wednesday night in New York City in dark gray matte lipstick. The unusual choice matched her similarly-colored nails.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the supermodel paired her daring lip with a electric blue tracksuit by Cotton Citizen. She accessorized with a white purse, white and gold trainers and also wore a pair of black sunglasses, even though it was nighttime.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Gigi Hadid seen out in Manhattan on July 19.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images We can only imagine how hot this outfit was in the height of summer.

Over the past few months, Hadid has modeled a number of interesting trends. The supermodel clearly likes pairing her pajamas with heels:

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Gigi Hadid leaves a Noho hotel on April 13 in New York City.

Splash News So sleepy, so chic.

Trying out detachable jeans:

Robert Kamau via Getty Images In Manhattan on June 10.

And imitating Barbie:

Tal Rubin via Getty Images On June 27 in New York.