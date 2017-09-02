Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Adorably Spent Eid Al-Adha With Their Moms

Fashion model Gigi Hadid and pop star Zayn Malik didn’t shy away from spending an important holiday with family.

The supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple with her and Malik’s mother on one of the holiest days of the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating,” Gigi Hadid’s mother captioned the photo, using a common Arabic holiday greeting.

Malik, who comes from a British Pakistani family, has been open about his family’s background and the pride he feels for his Islamic upbringing.

“I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture,” Malik told the London Evening Standard in June.

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Gigi Hadid has been more quiet about her father, Mohamed Hadid, and his background as a Palestinian Muslim. Her sister, Bella, however has openly expressed pride in growing up in the faith.

“He was always religious, and he always prayed with us,” the younger Hadid sister told Porter magazine. “I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Both sisters joined protests in New York City after President Donald Trump enacted his travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, according to Islamic tradition, is a celebration of the sacrifice Abraham almost made when he was told by Allah to kill his son, Ishmael. Abraham was about to kill his son, who was a willing offering, when God stopped the prophet and rewarded him for passing a test of devotion.