Gillian Robespierre's Indie, "Landline," Looks For A Higher Love

During the long hours making her first feature, Gillian Robespierre, the writer and director of, “Obvious Child,” found herself talking with Elisabeth Holm, (her writing and producing partner for both of her films), about growing up in a families of divorce, their lives in New York City in the 90’s, and relationships. Little did they know they were brewing their second cinematic collaboration, “Landline.” The screenplay for “Landline,” is written by Holm and Robespierre. Tom Bean is credited for the story, also.

Rachel Shane, Chief Creative Officer, for OddLot Entertainment, Gigi Pritzker’s production company behind, “Landline,” is Executive Producer of the film. Shane recalls that after seeing Gillian’s first film, “Obvious Child,” which, also, stars Jenny Slate, she knew she wanted to work with Robespierre. Gillian’s pitch for, “Landline,” was that she wanted to make a film “about divorce in the 90’s.” That was the starting point. Over the next year, Shane worked closely with Robespierre and Holm, and Slate, in developing the script. “Gillian and Liz would send drafts and we would send back comments giving our point of view.” Rachel worked with them in casting, also, “although, Gillian was driving the process.” “Landline,” premiered at Sundance, and landed at Amazon in a $3 million deal. The film was showcased by SFFILM as the Opening Night film at this year’s 60th Anniversary Film Festival.

The Castro Theatre Opening Night SFFILM Festival

In Jenny Slate, Director Robespierre has found her funny muse. Slate, a talented stand-up comedian and actor, brings depth, humor, honesty and heart to her interpretation of the character, Dana. Jenny Slate’s style draws from a comedic instinct to go for the emotional edge. Slate, “I met Gillian in 2008. I had never worked in film. I was doing stand-up. Now she is one of my dearest friends. Making these movies mean so much to us. I was going through a divorce at the time. Gillian is very straightforward and vulnerable herself so she creates an environment of trust and risk-taking.” Slate appreciated playing a complex female character. Slate is an executive producer on the film.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn play sisters in the film, “Landline.”

The emotional landscape of, “Landline,” is woven together by a wonderful ensemble cast, made up of Slate, Edie Falco, John Turturro, Jay Duplass, Finn Whitrock and new film talent, Abby Quinn.

As with, “Obvious Child,” music is central to the film. In the first scene of, “Landline,” the intact family is close together in a car. When the radio station plays Eric Clapton’s and Steve Winwood’s song, “Higher Love,” the family enthusiastically sings along. With this, we then know that the journey ahead with them will have something to do with a search for higher love. “There must be higher love. Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above. Without it, life is a wasted time. Look inside your heart, I’ll look inside mine.” (lyrics by Winwood and Will Jennings)

What I loved about, “Landline,” is that it feels personal and has a sense of humor. I glean from the writing that there is a depth of experience and a thoughtful longing to find meaning in the messiness of relationships and in growing up in a family of divorce. Setting the story in the 90’s, a time when communication did not rely on cell phones, focuses on the human-to-human interactions within a family, without technology barging in every second!

Jenny Slate, Abby Quinn, Elisabeth Holm talk about the film with Rachel Rosen, Programming Director, SFFILM

“Landline,” is a story about family, marriage, infidelity, connection, self discovery, acceptance and forgiveness. The film brings us inside a family; two sisters, the younger, played by Quinn, is discovering where and how to fit in and find connection; the older, played by Slate, is exploring the temptations and choices of being in a relationship; a wife and mother, played by Falco, is caught between traditional roles and working a career and maybe losing track of herself and her marriage in the process; and a husband, played by John Turturro, is seeking “a higher love” by having an affair outside of his marriage.

The screenwriting of, “Landline,” reveals some of the emotional truth experienced by the filmmakers, and it resonates because of that. Children of divorce bond and find connection with eachother. Marriage is work and requires communication. If one, or both people, are afraid of intimacy, partners drift. Edie Falco does a beautiful job playing a woman having to face her husband’s infidelity, and herself. John Turturro does an amazing job playing a self-absorbed husband seeking validation through creative pursuits, and another woman. Jay Duplass, is so genuine as the committed boyfriend, and Finn Whitrock, as the player, is both appealing and fun. Abby Quinn, is the teenage younger sister, defiant, courageous and tender. Jenny Slate’s character, Dana, goes through her own self discovery and comes to realize that a grounded relationship has a lot more to offer than she first realized.

Elisabeth Holm, introducing, “Landline,” Opening Night of SFFILM Festival, Rachel Rosen, SFFILM Director of Programming, and Noah Cowan, SFFILM Executive Director

Liz Holm about the title of the film, “Landlines are these grounded things that represent family, tied to a period, an era, tied to a family.”

Director Robespierre’s Statement: “Divorce can take many shapes. Rather than show a family falling apart, we wanted to see a family grow closer through the experience, getting to know themselves and each other a little more honestly and for the very first time. We wanted to focus on a female perspective of monogamy across multiple generations, each woman navigating this deeply complicated and imperfect construct. The cheater doesn’t always have to be the villain and the cheated doesn’t always have to be the victim. Humans try and usually make mistakes. But we try again and hopefully learn that no matter what happens, a family is still a family and love is pretty cool.”

In “Landline,” we experience the human need for connection. Children want a relationship with their parents, flaws and all. Parents are human, too. Telling the truth, personal courage and being authentic is the best road to be on. The film is funny, entertaining, and forgiving. You will laugh, be touched and relate to these very real characters.

“Landline,” is scheduled to be released by Amazon and Magnolia Pictures July 2017.

Gigi Pritzker, Abby Quinn, Jenny Slate, Rachel Shane, Elisabeth Holm at SFFILM’s 60th Anniversary Festival Opening Night Screening of, “Landline.”