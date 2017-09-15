Gino Black Tantalizes With Cursing Me Out Single

It’s a beautiful Friday in New York and we have the perfect way to ignite your weekend! “Cursing Me Out” is the quintessential New York party anthem from emcee, Gino Blak, that would be right at home sound tracking a block party in Queens or a rooftop party in Manhattan. It personifies the diversity and energy of Gino’s hometown; getting us all types of excited to see what else Gino has up his sleeve as we slide into the fall.

The track was produced by Dr. Blum of MisterWives, another New York City artist with an abundance of talent who clearly has a knack for bending genres. It is impossible to get the rollicking pianos and dance-inducing bass line of this jam out of your head and luckily you wouldn’t want it to leave your mental space any time soon. The wordplay and rhyme schemes Gino exhibits here will undoubtedly leave you wondering how he isn’t the biggest rapper in the world yet and placing bets on when exactly he will fill that roll.

Check out “Cursing Me Out” here and get ready for whatever adventures it leads you to this weekend!

