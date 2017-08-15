Hollywood recently reached a landmark when the summer blockbuster, Wonder Woman, became the highest grossing live-action film in Hollywood history directed by a female – the talented Patty Jenkins – to gross close to $800 million worldwide. If you haven’t had a chance to see it, the movie tells the story of a woman – played by Gal Gadot – going head to head with a man to fight injustice. I think the films popularity speaks volumes about ‘girl power’ today.

Wikipedia defines girl power as “a slogan that encourages and celebrates women’s empowerment, independence, and confidence” and in social media, #girlpower has over 6.2 million tweets, showing posts of women in all walks of life. Even before this pop culture motto was coined in the early 1990’s, I was always an advocate for girls and women and all that they aspired to be. Women are smart, strong and should use their voice for whatever they want to do.

Run a company? In 1972, Katharine Graham became the first female Fortune 500 CEO when she was named CEO of The Washington Post. She was a trailblazer and today women are in top posts throughout corporate America like Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, Rosalind Brewer of Sam’s Club/Walmart and Jill Wetzler of Lyft.

Serve in the government? In 1932, Hattie Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate and Frances Perkins was the first female Cabinet member in 1933. These women have been followed by the likes of Elizabeth Dole, former Secretary of Transportation, Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State, and Hillary Rodham Clinton who was the first female presidential nominee.

Join the military and work your way up the ladder? In 2012 Janet Wolfenbarger became first female four-star general in the U.S. Air Force. Thankfully, we could go on and on!

And let’s not forget those that have stood up for the rights of people around the world. No one epitomizes the phrase ‘girl power’ better than Malala Yousafzai, who at 17 became the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education. And kudos to Malala for graduating from high school!