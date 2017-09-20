GiRLiFE Meditation

A meditation to help every young girl {or the young girl within you} feel strong, peaceful & powerful

I wrote this mediation for women in all ages of their life cycle. It is our birthright to have the ability to access our own state of inner love & peace in every moment. Read this meditation to your young girls, print it out for your teenagers or read it out loud for yourself. Know and believe that you are the most powerful creator in your own life.

Find a comfortable seat and place your hands on your knees with your palms facing up.

Remembering your deep breathing in and out, bring your awareness to your heart. As you breath in and out, remind yourself that you are powerful beyond measure and can use your thoughts to create a beautiful and joyful life. Finding joy and happiness is a choice you make, every moment of every day.

Its not always about doing something fun or being with other people, but happiness is as simple as thinking about something that lights you up and allowing yourself to imagine and experience it in this moment, right now.

Think of a time when you were happy as can be and imagine you are there right now laughing, enjoying and appreciating that experience right now. Allow yourself to smile right now just thinking about this experience.

PAUSE

Feel your heart filling with light and love as strongly as you can, remembering to still focus on your breath. Allow that love to float through every part of your body and mind. Imagine yourself sending that love to all of your friends in this room and receiving that same love back from all of them.

You are the creator of your thoughts, and whenever you are feeling sad, or confused or angry you can choose to bring yourself back to this space of happiness and joy just by focusing on your breath and using your beautiful imagination. Always believe that peace begins with you, in an situation, peace will always begin with you.

Visualize love and peace expanding out from your heart and washing over every cell of your being. This feeling of love and peace can always be with you.

Breath out tension, breath in peace and comfort.

Breath out sadness, breath in happiness and joy.

Breath out fear, Breath in love and light.

Peace Begins with me.

Peace begins with me.

Peace begins with me.

Take a deep breath in and release,

Remember that you can bring this joy with you, wherever you go, whenever you choose.

When you are ready, gently bring your awareness back to the room.

Namaste.

Melody Pourmoradi is a Women’s Life & Wellness Coach. She thrives on supporting women to nourish themselves mind, body & soul to become the best version of themselves. She currently lives in NY with her husband and her beloved twin daughters. In her newest passion project, she has created GiRLiFE Empowerment training for mothers, coaches and others who are on a mission of empowering young girls to live a life of happiness, peace & success. For more information on how you can step up and empower the young girls in your community visit GiRLiFE here.