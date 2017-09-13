Girls in Moldova hone their STEM skills and take a stand against domestic violence

65 girls aged 16 to 20 from 13 regions of Moldova learned web development, robotics, and 3D printing at the third edition of GirlsGoIT summer camp that took place on 21-30 July in Chisinau, Moldova. The participants have also visited several technology companies, such as DAS Solutions, Moldcell, Matrix and Tekwill. Additionally, DAS Solutions offered internships for two summer camp participants.

Participants of the third edition of GirlsGoIT summer camp that took place on 21-30 July in Chisinau, Moldova. Photo: GirlsGoIT

Most girls interacted for the first time with a 3D printer to print their designs, wrote code for a robot, and created their first web pages.

“I used to think I was not good at technologies. But my classmate Vlada convinced me that I could do it,” said Sabina Brinza, one of the participants.

GirlsGoIT summer camp participants visited several technology companies to learn how they work, what products they make, and what opportunities there are in STEM fields. Photo: GirlsGoIT

“Technology is the future. I think every girl and every woman has huge potential. Why not learn about technology if they want to? In the end, we are all equal,” said Marița Ciorba, another participant.

“GirlsGoIT has led me to choose technology for my career and now I want to contribute to the advancement of other Moldovan girls in the field of ICT. I will do my best to empower the 65 participants of the summer camp,” said Ileana Crudu, a mentor at this year's summer camp who participated in an earlier edition of the GirlsGoIT. Now she studies Artificial Intelligence at Maastricht University in the Netherlands as one of the few female students in her class.

Girls interacting with a 3D printer. They have printed their first 3D designs. Photo: GirlsGoIT

This is the first summer camp edition that includes other disciplines alongside information technology, such as robotics and 3D printing.

“We are convinced that this year's edition will bring us closer to GirlsGoIT’s mission: providing girls with access to, and education in, technology,” said Mihaela IURAȘCU, GirlsGoIT’s program coordinator.

“In the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) there are still enormous obstacles that bar women and girls from fully participating. With the GirlsGoIT initiative, you can demonstrate that technology is for girls!” said Ulziisuren Jamsran, UN Women Representative in Moldova, in her address to the participants.

UN Women Moldova empowers women in STEM through its GirlsGoIT multi-partner initiative. Photo: GirlsGoIT

Besides acquiring new technical skills, girls have also learned more about their rights. In a session organized by UN Women, girls participated in a discussion with UN Women staff and Maia Taran, a survivor of violence and a “Positive Champion” - inspiring other women survivors of domestic violence to seek help. The conversation was about human rights and preventing domestic violence and cyber violence.

Curious about Taran's story, girls jumped in with questions such as, “Why do women keep silent and endure violence?” “What can a child do when faced with domestic violence?” and “How are laws being enforced in Moldova?”

They also discussed their own experience of standing up for their rights when they were breached.

Inspired by this discussion, girls shared their empowering messages on social media to encourage other young girls and boys to know about their rights and step up for a life free of violence.

“You have the right to demand your rights,” “Don’t let violence make you forget who you are,” “Violence online does not hurt less” were some of their messages.