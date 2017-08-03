Gisele Bundchen wished her husband Tom Brady a very happy birthday with some sweet words and a smiley selfie.
On Thursday, the New England Patriots quarterback and five-time Super Bowl champion turned the big 4-0. In an Instagram post, Bundchen wrote a loving message to her husband of eight years.
“Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,” the supermodel wrote. “I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady!”
The couple began dating in 2006 and married in February 2009 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, California, followed by another celebration at Bundchen’s home in Costa Rica in April of that year.
In a 2015 interview with British Vogue, Bundchen said she instantly connected with Brady.
“I knew Tom was the one straightaway,” she told the magazine. “I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do.”
The couple are parents to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has a son named John with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan found out she was pregnant with Brady’s child a few months into his relationship with Bundchen, which the model opened up about in a 2015 interview with “CBS This Morning.”
“Here I am, you know, thinking I’m dating this guy...everything is great, and then this happens. So I felt I didn’t know what to do. It was one of the moments like, ‘Do I just run away?’” Bundchen said. “Now, eight years later, I couldn’t have asked for a sweeter bonus child.”
Below, more of Brady and Bundchen’s cutest pics.
