Give the World the Best You've Got, Anyway

Every week, every month, when we truly open ourselves up to others personally and professionally, we share angst.

“My boss just got fired and they are re-organizing our division.”

“My son is getting bad grades at school, is coming home way past his curfew and doesn’t seem to care.”

“Too much gossip and she wouldn’t even give me the day off when my mother needed surgery.”

“The CEO got a 32% rating on Glassdoor.com and my top candidate just declined our offer.”

“He said we should take a break. I think he is drinking too much”

The angst is real, I know, I’ve had my share as well. While it may be invisible, we are often standing there, trying to be stoic and bold but underneath it all we are bleeding emotionally on the floor.

I went through a situation recently where my husband and I had to make some tough decisions as parents (have you raised a teenager?!). I felt fear, guilt, sad, and judged by some people I really care about. We were trying to do right and teens certainly do not come with owner’s manuals. We had to take some action and some agreed with our plan, some did not. It was a time for me that was filled with shame and I started feeling more socially isolated.

I realized in the midst of this crisis, that I needed to worry a lot less about what people think, and a lot more about getting the intel we needed to find viable solutions.

I wrote one of my acronyms N.E.W.L.Y (Not Everyone Will Like You— or your decision) as a reminder and posted it on my antique gold bedroom mirror. NEWLY! But I needed more perspective about me in context to others in my life. As a people-pleaser, I wanted consensus.

I went out and found parents that are dealing with the same issues, many whose kids grew out of the challenge and are thriving. They and taking concrete action, became the lifelines that transcended isolation and shame.

“Just do your best Julie, that’s all you can do.”

As we move into smoother skies, I am sensitive to the level of angst and pain of others around me. As I open up, so many more share their challenges. Is this the human condition? First-world problems? Divided nation? Parenthood?

I heard this poem from my friend Lindsay Mask at Ladies America, and I must share it 6-8 times a week with others. It’s a phenomenal freeing vision and understanding. The poem was founded on Mother Teresa’s wall at her children’s home in Calcutta. As a long time Contributor here on the Huffington Post, I realized I want to share this gift now directly with you:

========================================================================

People are often unreasonable, illogical and self centered; Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; Succeed anyway. If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; Be honest and frank anyway. What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight; Build anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous; Be happy anyway. The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; Give the world the best you've got anyway. You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and your God; It was never between you and them anyway.

According to CNN, this poem was inscribed on the wall of Mother Teresa's children's home in Calcutta, and attributed to her. However, an article in the New York Times has since reported (March 8, 2002) that the original version of this poem was written by Kent M. Keith.