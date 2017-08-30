GIVE TO HELP, NOT TO BURDEN

Credit Thomas B. Shea/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

As always, when disaster strikes, Americans respond. As individuals and organizations, we’re in the habit of stepping up to help disaster victims in whatever way we can. Sometimes, though, it’s too much.

Hurricane Harvey delivered a catastrophic blow to Houston. From loss of life to epic flooding, the fallout from Harvey’s wrath is still being assessed. But, as bad as things are now, conditions are expected to get worse before they get better.

Those in the business of disaster relief know all too well the term “2nd disaster”. That’s the outpouring of well-intended donations, things like food and clothing that aren’t well matched with what’s actually needed. Because of the bulk and scale of the mismatched donations, precious resources like storage space and transportation assets are diverted from the real need, while some disaster workers are left taking time to sort through what can and can’t be used.

A new hunger relief effort known as #GiveHealthy is setting out to change that when it comes to food donations. #GiveHealthy is coordinating with the Feeding America network by offering a way to ensure that the food donated actually matches the need.

By working with Feeding America, #GiveHealthy is able to provide an opportunity for people anywhere in the US, or even across the globe, to give food items that count. The donations will go directly to fill the needs of the people impacted by Harvey.